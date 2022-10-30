Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Larry Brown takes leave of absence to address minor medical issue

Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers(WMC)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Larry Brown, Special Advisor to Penny Hardaway, has taken a leave of absence from the Memphis men’s basketball program to address a “minor medical issue,” per a statement from the University’s athletic department.

The statement says Brown hopes to return soon.

Brown, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, joined the Tigers program before the 2021-22 season. The 82-year-old is the only head coach to win both an NCAA and NBA championship.

The Tigers’ first regular season game will be on Nov. 7 against Vanderbilt.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Jeffery Cervero, Francisco Montero, Calvin Brisco
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
The scene at Getwell and Rhodes
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road

Latest News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Hyatt’s 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6
901 FC
901 FC playoff game postponed due to rain
Friday Football Fever Week 11
Friday Football Fever Week 11