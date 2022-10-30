Larry Brown takes leave of absence to address minor medical issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Larry Brown, Special Advisor to Penny Hardaway, has taken a leave of absence from the Memphis men’s basketball program to address a “minor medical issue,” per a statement from the University’s athletic department.
The statement says Brown hopes to return soon.
Brown, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, joined the Tigers program before the 2021-22 season. The 82-year-old is the only head coach to win both an NCAA and NBA championship.
The Tigers’ first regular season game will be on Nov. 7 against Vanderbilt.
