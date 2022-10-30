Advertise with Us
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Technological upgrades are underway for Germantown’s waterworks following a recent infrastructure grant award.

The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the American Rescue Plan. Germantown will receive more than $2.6 million, according to Public Works Director Bo Mills.

Mills said the city will match $1.4 million, for a total of more than $4 million dollars for the city’s waterworks.

“Specifically, our water meters,” Mills explained, “to try to upgrade our water meters and change them over to automated reading so that the readings register from the meter to the system, automatically.”

Currently, water meters at businesses, homes and apartments are read by Germantown officials. This new technology will make it easier for workers and customers.

“It will be less time-consuming for staff, but it’s also a benefit for the resident,” Mills said. “It’s a benefit for the person that lives there because they will actually be able to log on to a website and check their meter reading any time they want to. Day-by-day if they want to; they can see how much water they’re consuming.”

Mills said the real-time readings will allow also allow customers to be more aware of their usage.

“They will have a better, more accurate reading,” he said. “Water conservation is always a big issue, and we want to do everything we can to conserve water. If a customer knows exactly what they’re using, then they can be a better contributor to that conservation.”

The City of Millington will receive nearly $2 million in grant money. City officials said they will focus on modernizing their drinking water system with a new water well and water main being added.

