901 FC playoff game postponed due to rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC playoff game against Tampa Bay was postponed to Sunday because of the rain.

A highly anticipated Eastern Conference Semifinal between Memphis 901 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will have to wait, as Saturday night’s game has been postponed to Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be valid for Sunday, with tickets still available for purchase.

