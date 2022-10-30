Advertise with Us
901 FC playoff game postponed due to rain

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC playoff game against Tampa Bay was postponed to Sunday because of the rain.

A highly anticipated Eastern Conference Semifinal between Memphis 901 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will have to wait, as Saturday night’s game has been postponed to Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be valid for Sunday, with tickets still available for purchase.

