Soggy Saturday with cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain chances will steadily increase throughout the day today as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Some showers will continue into Sunday but they will be a light. Rain totals will reach 1-2 inches. Rain should begin clearing up by Sunday evening as a surface high begins to build in from the west, making for a dry Halloween.

TODAY: Periods of rain and maybe a few storms by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s and a breezy East wind at 5 to 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few isolated showers and drizzle, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 50s. Clouds and a stray shower will linger into Sunday night.

HALLOWEEN: It will be mostly cloudy Monday with highs near 70. It will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures again in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

