Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Soggy Saturday with cooler temperatures

October 29, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain chances will steadily increase throughout the day today as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Some showers will continue into Sunday but they will be a light. Rain totals will reach 1-2 inches. Rain should begin clearing up by Sunday evening as a surface high begins to build in from the west, making for a dry Halloween.

TODAY: Periods of rain and maybe a few storms by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s and a breezy East wind at 5 to 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few isolated showers and drizzle, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 50s. Clouds and a stray shower will linger into Sunday night.

HALLOWEEN: It will be mostly cloudy Monday with highs near 70. It will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures again in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
$150 development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Clouds have moved in and rain will soon follow for the weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 28, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Get ready to trade the sunshine for rain
Weather
Friday Forecast