Rain for many areas this evening into tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will provide periods of rain and maybe a few storms this evening, especially in eastern AR. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain early will taper off to scattered showers late with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain totals will reach a half to one inch. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A stray shower is possible Sunday with lingering clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will turn southwest at 5-15 mph. Clouds with a stray shower will linger into Sunday night. 

HALLOWEEN: It will be mostly cloudy Monday. There is a small chance for a shower during the day.  High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be dry in most areas for trick or treating with temperatures falling in the upper 50s. 

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will move out Tuesday with highs in the 60s. It will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

