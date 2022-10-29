Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Jerry Lee Lewis spirit LIVES on tonight in the outrageous talent of Memphis’ own Jason D. Williams, a piano-pounding, rocking force of nature himself who was close to the man he called his inspiration.

Williams says he visited his mentor in recent days.

“It’s a sad day in rock and roll but maybe a happy day in Heaven,” said Williams

Sitting at his piano in his Memphis home, Williams shared this image of his younger self watching the Killer play at one of his favorite Memphis nightspots, Hernando’s Hideaway!

Williams’ memory flashed back to the 1980s when he surprised Jerry Lee who was playing at the Sands hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

We did shake, rattle and roll. I’ll never forget it. I played the piano and he was standing on top of it and the crowd went wild. When we got back stage he said Boy don’t you ever do that again I don’t work that hard anymore,” said Williams.

He says he regularly visited the Killer and felt like he was with a dear family member rather than a rock legend.

“A day or two ago, he was conscious, he was feeling fine. I went to see him. He was very much at peace and he knew where he was going when he passed on from this world,” said Williams. “He was at peace God rest his soul. What a wonderful guy (plays) Some glad morning when this life is over. I’ll fly away. When I die, hallelujah bye and by Ill fly away, and told he did and he went to see the people who’d gone on before him”

During our visit, Williams marveled at the fact that the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Jerry Lee Lewis just eleven days ago.

The Killer had 20 top twenty Country hits to go along with his legendary recordings from the very beginning of rock and roll.

