Jerry Lee Lewis remembered by fellow musicians and rock stars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who catapulted to fame with hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” has passed away.

Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the original pioneers of rock and roll, died at his DeSoto County, Mississippi home on Friday.

The piano-pounding, foot-stomping singer leaves a lasting legacy that started in the Bluff City.

In the early 1950′s when the Grand Ole Opry turned him away and Nashville music execs told him he’d be better off switching from piano to guitar, Lewis and his father sold eggs on their Louisiana farm to raise enough money for Jerry Lee to travel to the front door of Sun Studio in Memphis.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Sun Studio tour guide, musician and Jerry Lee Lewis superfan Mark Edgar Stuart saw “The Killer” perform for the first time at age 11. It was a family affair, Stuart and his father sharing a passion for Lewis’ performances.

“And in perfectly Jerry Lee Lewis fashion, it was the perfect Jerry Lee Lewis concert because Jerry Lee walked out, played one song and said the piano’s not in tune ladies and gentlemen, I’m outta here. And he left,” Stuart said with a grin.

In 1956, the impromptu jam session at Sun Studio between Lewis, who was a session player at the time, and Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Elvis dubbed the Million Dollar Quartet was the start of Lewis’ epic career as the wildman of rock and roll.

“I taught myself. I created my own style,” Lewis told Action News 5 in an interview a decade ago, “I was eight years old when I started playing. I had my own style, kicking back my stool, standing up and dancing and all that kind of piano playing. That hadn’t been touched by anybody else.”

His over-the-top style and unique sound earned Lewis Grammy awards, Hall of Fame honors, and accolades.

“Jerry Lee just had this magnetic personality and did things with a keyboard nobody else thought about doing,” said Keith Sykes, President and Chief Manager of Ardent Studios, “He played it with his elbow. He’d get up on top of the thing and play it with his feet. He was just an awesome performer and an unbelievable recording artist.”

“Elvis opened those doors,” said John Doyle, Executive Director of the Memphis Rock and Soul Museum and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, “Jerry Lee kicked the piano bench out of the way and made rock and roll fun for everybody, a little rebellious for everybody.”

His personal life proved rebellious, too. Lewis married a 13-year-old cousin, just one of his seven marriages. He had six children, two of whom died before he did. And despite serious health issues, Lewis kept performing into his 80′s.

“Just the raw talent,” said Stuart, “you know, like how he could just do everything? He’s known for rock and roll, but a lot of folks don’t realize Jerry Lee Lewis is one of the greatest country singers ever.”

It was just a week ago that Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the group tweeting after Lewis’s passing that he made an “indelible mark” as the “ultimate stylist.”

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are among the rockers who paid their respects on social media. Elton John tweeted: “He was groundbreaking and exciting. He pulverized the piano. Thank you for your trailblazing.”

“When you think about Pete Townsend smashing a guitar on stage or Eddie Van Halen smashing a guitar, pyrotechnics, all of that flamboyance of rock and roll,” said Doyle, “it all carried through the decades. That’s all Jerry Lee Lewis. Rock and roll would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for Jerry Lee Lewis.”

Lewis was 87 years old. Action News 5 will publish his funeral arrangements when they’re completed.

