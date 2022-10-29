Jerry Lee Lewis’ Memphis roots ran deep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An American music legend with deep ties to Memphis and Mississippi is dead. Jerry Lee Lewis, the piano pounding, stool kicking rock and roll pioneer, passed away at age 87.

Known as “the Killer,” Jerry Lee’s “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” recorded at Memphis’ Sun Studio made him world famous in 1957.

He followed that mega-hit with “Great Balls of Fire,” the title of the bio-pic of Lewis’ wild life starring Dennis Quaid.

A superstar, Lewis has 11 gold records in both rock and country music. Jerry Lee collected Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement and a 1986 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

That same year producer Chips Moman reunited Lewis at Sun Studio with Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison for their “Class of ‘55″ project. In fact, legendary Sun founder Sam Phillips recorded Lewis, Cash, Perkins and his prize protégé Elvis Presley in a jam session, now celebrated as the “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Known as “Rock and Roll’s first great wild man,” Lewis outlived all his 1950s rock counterparts and cut a record called “Last Man Standing” to mark his longevity. But Jerry Lee had his share of struggles.

Born poor in Ferriday, Louisiana in 1935, Lewis came up with cousins Mickey Gilley (later a country music star) and Jimmy Swaggert, the televangelist.

Jerry Lee was married 7 times. When the world learned Lewis married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown as his 3rd wife, the 22-year-old’s career hit the skids.

Lewis bounced back professionally, but struggled personally as two of his wives died over the years.

Two of Jerry Lee’s six children passed away in accidents.

In his six decade long career, Lewis played stages across the world. The Killer remains a revered icon of rock and roll’s origins.

