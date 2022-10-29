Friday Football Fever Week 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake.

Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers delivered just that with a 31-21 road win.

The Panthers were powered by two early touchdowns on their way to the win.

In Mississippi, the magical season for Southaven continues. The Chargers defeat DeSoto Central 35-6 to improve to 9-0 in 2022.

Southaven will look to finish off a perfect regular season on the road at Horn Lake next week.

