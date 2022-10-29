Controversial comments during meet and greet for Memphis Mayoral candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A meet and greet for people announcing or expressing interest in running for Memphis mayor is making headlines.

Judge Joe Brown said he does think a woman could run for mayor but not right now.

He believes he has the ideas and platform to handle crime in Memphis.

His comments don’t sit right with some.

Amber Sherman is the president of Shelby County Young Democrats.

She posed the question at a meet and greet Thursday to three of the four Memphians who have said they’re running for mayor.

“I was completely shocked,” said Amber Sherman, President of Shelby County Young Democrats. “Honestly I had to watch the video, why would he think that that was okay to say?”

The clip posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

“I think that people should take that seriously and recognize that we don’t want that kind of leader here,” said Sherman.

Judge Brown says there’s more to the story.

“What I indicated is that it’s not time for a woman to be the mayor because right now we are at a very crucial point for someone has to go out and play daddy to some of the thugs in the neighborhood,” said Judge Brown.

Brown believes he’s the man for the job to tackle violent crime and other issues.

“I have women as lawyers, doctors, dentists, accountants,” said Judge Brown. “Can I think of anything else? I don’t have any problem with it.”

“I would like to see some Black women announce,” said Sherman. “I think it’s important that we see more Black leadership that comes from majority of the city which is Black women. I think where the city currently is we’re overdue for an unprecedented moment like that where we do have a Black woman run for mayor and win.”

An extended version of the video posted to social media is below.

