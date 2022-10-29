3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested three men after a drug and gun bust Thursday.

Memphis Police Department received information about a Black Dodge Charger with Texas tags in Boulevard Apartments on Oct. 27 around midnight.

Jeffrey Cervero, Calvin Brisco, and Francisco Montero were inside the Black Dodge Charger, said police.

After checking the tags, officers discovered the Dodge Charger was stolen.

According to the affidavit, MPD pulled directly in front of the stolen car on Bald Egal Drive.

As the driver Cervero tried to get away, he struck another police car on the driver’s side and crashed into a large rock disabling the car, said police.

Cervero fled from the car but was captured. Officers said a “Glock Switch,” classified as a machine, 100 pills, and $342 were found on the suspect.

The back seat passenger Calvin Brisco attempted to flee, but Francisco Montero remained in the car.

MPD said drugs, money, and weapons were confiscated from the car:

Stolen Glock 17 out of Jonesboro

11 pounds of marijuana

Stolen black Anderson AM-15 rifle out of West Memphis

$15,342 in bags

25 White Oxycodone

26 Adderall pills

2.5 Blue Xanax pills

54 pink Oxycontin pills

50 grams of Fentanyl

5 iPhones

Cervero and Brisco are convicted felons in Shelby County, Cervero was convicted on March 3 2022 for evading arrest in a car.

Brisco plead guilty in his case on Aug. 20, 2012, said police.

Suspects were taken to Organized Crime Unit for further investigation.

