1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning.

MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they have no suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

