WMC alum Janice Broach dishes on legacy of Jerry Lee Lewis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Action News 5 reporter Janice Broach has a long history with music legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 87.

“You don’t find too many performers like Jerry Lee,” he said.

Over her years of interviewing Lewis, she says he was always delightful. She even traveled to Amsterdam to interview the music legend.

She says Jerry Lee was a one-of-a-kind performer who knew how special he was as a musician.

She even tells the story about a woman who stalked him across the country who managed to arrived to many of his shows--even before their plane arrived.

You can check out Janice’s one-on-one interview with Jerry Lee Lewis from a decade ago here:

