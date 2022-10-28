Traffic violation leads to weapon arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic stop due to a man running a red light.

Officers pulled over Robert Morton, 20, on Oct. 28 around 3:30 a.m. on Central Avenue and East Parkway.

During the stop, officers discovered the temporary tags on the car were expired.

Morton told police he did not have a driver’s license and reached by his feet when the officers saw a gun in the floorboard, said MPD.

Police detained Morton and confiscated the gun.

Later, officers discovered that the weapon was modified to be an automatic weapon, said police.

Morton was charged with disregarding a red light, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, possession of a prohibited weapon, and violation of vehicle registration.

