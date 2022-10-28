Advertise with Us
Traffic delay on I-40 following multi-vehicle crash

Two out of three westbound lanes are blocked on I-40 between Covington Pike and Jackson Avenue...
Two out of three westbound lanes are blocked on I-40 between Covington Pike and Jackson Avenue following a multi-vehicle crash reported at 8:24 p.m.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic was delayed on I-40 westbound following a multi-vehicle crash between Covington Pike and Jackson Avenue.

Two out of three of the westbound lanes were blocked at Mile Marker 9.4 along with the left shoulder.

First responders have left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is now clear.

