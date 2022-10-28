Traffic delay on I-40 following multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic was delayed on I-40 westbound following a multi-vehicle crash between Covington Pike and Jackson Avenue.

Two out of three of the westbound lanes were blocked at Mile Marker 9.4 along with the left shoulder.

First responders have left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is now clear.

