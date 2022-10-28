Producers, family reflect on legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley at Mound Bayou’s screening of ‘Till’

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (WMC) - Decades after the horrific murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till shocked the world, a new telling of the tragedy and what followed from his mother’s perspective hits the big screen.

Thursday’s screening of “Till” was in Mound Bayou for a reason. The town, founded by educated former slaves, was a safe haven for many African Americans.

It’s also where Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett Till’s mother, stayed during the trial against the two white men who killed her son.

Actual photo of Mamie Till-Mobley, taken at the trial of her son's murder, 1955. (Action News 5)

“For me, it was very important to screen the film here because it’s considered sacred ground,” said “Till” producer and co-writer Keith Beauchaump.

Thursday’s screening of “Till” was a full-circle moment for the town, Till’s family, and the minds behind the movie.

“This is the continuation of what [Mamie] wanted,” said Beauchaump. “For me, it’s a promise fulfilled... but also, this is a second opportunity that I have as retelling the story of Emmett Till.”

Beauchamp says Mamie Till-Mobley was a mentor and friend. His first film on Till’s killing led to the reopening of the case in 2004.

Beauchamp says Mamie always wanted this story told on the silver screen.

'Till' follows the often-overlooked story of Emmett Till, his death, and his mother's quest to make sure it was never forgotten. (For WCTV)

Hermon M. Johnson is the co-founder and director of Mound Bayou’s Museum of African American Culture and History.

He says the work of civil rights leaders in town like Dr. T.R.M. Howard brought national attention to Till’s killing and other violent attacks on African Americans in Mississippi.

“It was only natural that when the trial happened, Mound Bayou was a place they would come,” Johnson said. “Everybody there that was somebody in the nation, that was somebody in civil rights, knew Dr. Howard.”

For Till’s surviving family, they say this film is more than a movie, it’s a movement in their ongoing pursuit for justice.

“They’ll understand why we continue to fight for justice which is what Mamie wants us to do,” said Till’s cousin and the co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts. “It’s so clear until that [Mamie] wants the country to join us and move that forward and we’re still, unfortunately, pushing that forward 67 years to date.”

You can find out more about “Till” and when it’ll come to a theater near you here.

