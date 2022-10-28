Kosten Foundation’s Kick It 5K set for October 30

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 12th Annual Kick It 5K will take place Sunday, October 30 at Shelby Farms Park at 1 p.m.

The event is put on by the Kosten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer.

Money raised from the 5K helps to fund the Kosten Foundation’s mission to fight against pancreatic cancer.

“The Kick It 5K isn’t just our largest fundraiser, it’s also a time for us to honor those we’ve lost, celebrate our pancreatic cancer survivors, and enjoy a fun afternoon outside with friends and family,” said Alan Kosten, Chairman of the Kosten Foundation. “We extend our deepest thanks to all of our supporters who volunteer to make the Kick It 5K a great event as well as those who participate to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research and support.”

The organization has donated more than $2.5 million for pancreatic cancer research and hosts a very active monthly support group meeting for patients, their families, and anyone interested in learning more about pancreatic cancer.

