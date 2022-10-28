Heavy rain and storms arrive this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning, but clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. This evening will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s this afternoon and then lows will stay around 60 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Our next weather system will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible. Most of the area will be dry Saturday morning, but rain will spread in during the afternoon. It will be pouring rain in Memphis by 5 pm and rain will continue all night. A few spotty showers and drizzle will be possible Sunday, but it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s that night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb with dry conditions at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday through Thursday.

