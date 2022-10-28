Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Health experts emphasize youth mental health screenings, what parents should know

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mental health continues to be a vitally important topic, especially among the nation’s children and teenagers.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently recommended that pediatricians screen children as young as 8 years old for anxiety and youth 12 and older for depression during their routine wellness check-ups.

Dr. Lindsay Pate, Youth Village Clinical Services Program Manager, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about what parents need to know about a mental health screening.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Memphis Police Department
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Crash involving MPD officer at E. Mitchell Road and S. Third Street i
2 Memphis police officers crash into abonded vehicle in Whitehaven
Pet of the Week: Baxter
Pet of the Week: Baxter
Weather
Friday Forecast
Kosten Foundation’s Kick It 5K set for October 30
Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies
GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets NICU babies in the Halloween spirit