Health experts emphasize youth mental health screenings, what parents should know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mental health continues to be a vitally important topic, especially among the nation’s children and teenagers.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently recommended that pediatricians screen children as young as 8 years old for anxiety and youth 12 and older for depression during their routine wellness check-ups.

Dr. Lindsay Pate, Youth Village Clinical Services Program Manager, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about what parents need to know about a mental health screening.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

