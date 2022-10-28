Advertise with Us
Get ready to trade the sunshine for rain

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: A low pressure system will arrive with periods of rain and maybe a few storms by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s. Rain will continue Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s. Rain totals will reach 1-2 inches.

SUNDAY: A stray shower is possible Sunday with lingering clouds. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds and a stray shower will linger into Sunday night

HALLOWEEN: It will be mostly cloudy Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will move out Tuesday with highs in the 60s. It will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

