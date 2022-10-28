Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets NICU babies in the Halloween spirit

Caption
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shared dozens of boo-tiful pictures of its NICU babies all dressed up for Halloween.

The little guys and girls are sporting costumes like Little Red Riding Hood, Paddington and even Peter Pan.

Take a look at the gallery attached to this story for some Halloween cuteness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Memphis Police Department
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies
Methodist NICU babies dress up for Halloween
State Rep. Barbara Cooper passes away at 93
Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper
Huey's was first founded by a local Memphian Allen Gary in 1970. The name Huey's comes from his...
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and...
Your guide to dropoff locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day