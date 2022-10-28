Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fans reacts to the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis

By Myracle Evans, Joyce Peterson and Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 87-year-old music legend Jerry Lee Lewis died at his home in DeSoto County on October 28.

Lewis’s fans had much to say about his passing.

”Jerry Lee just had that magnetic personality and did things with a keyboard nobody else thought about doing...played it with his elbow. He’d get up on top of the thing and play it with his feet. He was just an awesome performer and unbelievably great recording artist and as far as I’m concerned a superhuman being,” said Keith Sykes, Ardent Studios’ Chief Manager.

“When I saw him performing and jumping around and kicking the piano with his feet, he was just a larger-than-life person and I wanted to be like that. I really just looked up to him and I thought wow if I could just play like Jerry Lee Lewis and then years later I didn’t get to see him in concert,” said Doug Ruchel, musician and fan.

Rushel says this loss will not only impact Memphis but the music world as a whole.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Memphis Police Department
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

FILE - Chuck Berry, left, and Jerry Lee Lewis embrace at a reception at the Waldorf-Astoria in...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Memphis roots ran deep
Though the sight of the river's low levels are concerning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in...
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
Beale St. Baptist Church
$150K grant to revitalize historic Black Memphis church
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 28, 2022