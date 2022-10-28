Clouds have moved in and rain will soon follow for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will move out of Texas tonight and move into the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain. Clouds have arrived ahead of the system and will likely linger into the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the rain that will soon move in will not completely washout the weekend, but rainfall amounts this weekend will average three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half for most areas.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunder, a breezy East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few isolated showers and drizzle, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures again in the upper 70s.

