2 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound and four people were injured.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Hamilton Street.

MPD found one woman on the scene injured, but she was not transported to the hospital, said police.

According to MPD, three victims left and drove to Methodist Hospital in their personal car before police arrived on the scene.

Two juveniles and one adult are in non-critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.