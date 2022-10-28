Advertise with Us
2 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting in Orange Mound

The scene of the shooting in Orange Mound
The scene of the shooting in Orange Mound(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound and four people were injured.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Hamilton Street.

MPD found one woman on the scene injured, but she was not transported to the hospital, said police.

According to MPD, three victims left and drove to Methodist Hospital in their personal car before police arrived on the scene.

Two juveniles and one adult are in non-critical condition.

