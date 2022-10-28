2 hospitalized after crash involving Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Memphis police officer overnight Friday.

Memphis Police Department dispatch confirms the two-vehicle crash happened on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street.

The current condition of the two people who were rushed to the hospital is unclear at this time.

We are working to learn more information.

