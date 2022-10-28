2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington.

MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington.

A 30-year-old man told police as he was dropping off his fare, he was hit and forced to exit the vehicle.

He said the man forced him into the back seat and the other suspect came out of the brush with a rifle.

The suspects took the victim’s 2008 Toyota Highlander, said MPD.

According to MPD, officers saw the stolen car traveling on Raleigh Millington on Oct. 24 but ended the pursuit for public safety.

Later, officers found the car on Montgomery Street unoccupied. In the vehicle, officers located two rifle shell casings, said police.

Police said in a search of the suspect’s residence officers were able to recover three handguns and an A.R.-style rifle.

Both suspects were charged and taken into custody.

Najera was transported to 201 Poplar and the juvenile was transported to juvenile court.

