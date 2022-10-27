Your guide to dropoff locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, offering the anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local dropoff locations nationwide.

The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations.

Participating Mid-South locations include:

Bartlett Kroger , 7615 Highway 70, Bartlett, TN

Atoka Police Department , 68 McLaughlin Drive, Atoka, TN

Southaven Police Department , 8691 Northwest Drive, Southaven, MS

Olive Branch Police Department , 10470 Old Highway 78, Olive Branch, MS

Hernando Kroger Pharmacy , 2380 Mount Pleasant Road, Hernando, MS

Byhalia Police Department , 161 Highway 309, Byhalia, MS

Marion Police Department , 3477 Highway 77, Marion, AR

West Memphis Police Department, 626 E Broadway Boulevard, West Memphis, AR

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has provided an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.

Opioid misuse remains at epidemic levels in the United States. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as a result of drug poisoning in 2021. This means that on average, someone in the United States is dying of drug poisoning every five minutes.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

A location finder and partner toolbox are available online for easy reference to nearby collection sites.

Beyond DEA’s Take Back Day, there are also opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at close to 15,000 pharmacies, hospitals, and business prescription disposal locations. In addition, many police departments provide year-round drop boxes.

