Your First Alert to clouds moving in ahead of a rainy weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Moisture is streaming into the Mid-South ahead of our next system that will bring rain this weekend. Fortunately, the week will end on a dry note ahead of the soggy pattern that’s coming.

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH along with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

