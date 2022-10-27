Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Traffic stop leads to confiscation of 200 lbs of marijuana

200 pounds of marijuana
200 pounds of marijuana(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Tuesday in Brownsville.

According to West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents “believe further criminal conduct was afoot and deployed his canine.”

WTDTF said the canine smelled an ordor of drugs coming from the car.

During the search, agents found 227 pounds of marijuana, said WTDTF. The drugs were in multiple brand-new vacuum-sealed bags headed to Nashville.

Three men were taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Memphis Rapper Gives back
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

Latest News

State Rep. Barbara Cooper passes away at 93
Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper
Memphis in May
Memphis in May says 2023 event will move to ‘modified event site’ in Tom Lee Park
The scene at Getwell and Rhodes
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road
Huey's was first founded by a local Memphian Allen Gary in 1970. The name Huey's comes from his...
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location