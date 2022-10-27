Advertise with Us
Tigers to retire number of legendary linebacker on Nov. 19

Danton Barto
Danton Barto(Memphis Tigers Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is retiring the number 59 from its football program.

The team will honor linebacker Danton Barto at halftime against North Alabama on Saturday, November 19 and retire the 59 he wore as a Tiger.

Barto’s name and number will also be placed on the wall of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Barto holds the school record for solo and total tackles. He passed away in August 2021 at 50 years old.

Barto will join John Bramlett (No. 64), Isaac Bruce (83), Dave Casinelli (30), Charles Greenhill (8), Harry Schuh (79) and DeAngelo Williams (20) as Tigers to have their number retired.

