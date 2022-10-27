Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TBI: Memphis man arrested, charged with TennCare fraud

Darrion Ramsey, 22.
Darrion Ramsey, 22.(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man accused of falsely charging TennCare for services he did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In August, after receiving information from a TennCare contracted managed care organization, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient. 

During the investigation, it was determined that 22-year-old Darrion Ramsey was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets.  Between February and September of 2021, on various occasions, it was determined Ramsey only provided minutes of care or no care at all for his client, but recorded he had worked for hours.

On Oct. 18, agents secured an arrest warrant for Ramsey. 

On Wednesday, he surrendered to authorities at the Shelby County Jail and was booked on one count of TennCare Fraud. 

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Cyndi Presley
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

Latest News

Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
A DeSoto County Schools mother is furious after her daughter was attacked by another parent on...
Mother furious after videos surface of an adult fighting her daughter
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 26, 2022