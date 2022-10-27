Advertise with Us
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting

Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide
Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide(West Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest.

West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.

Hill is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault.

Caleb Moten is facing the same charges in connection to Hammock’s death. He was arrested Monday.

Caleb Moten charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
Caleb Moten charged in deadly West Memphis shooting(West Memphis Police Department)

WMPD says the investigation is still active and asks anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

