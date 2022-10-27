Regional One CEO inducted into TN Healthcare Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who transformed The Med in Memphis into Regional One Health is a titan of healthcare.

Dr. Reginald Coopwood, the President, and CEO of Regional One were inducted into the Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Fame this month.

It’s a great honor, but Dr. Coopwood said his work in the Mid-South is far from over.

Dr. Coopwood arrived at The Med in 2010 and started making changes almost immediately. Some were little changes, like repainting doors to make the cafeteria more inviting.

Some were major changes like investing nearly $200 million into technology. All of it transformed the hospital into what it is today.

In 2014 when the name was changed to Regional One, Dr. Coopwood’s vision of what great patient care could look like started to materialize.

After 12.5 years at the helm of Regional One Health, Dr. Coopwood said he has much to celebrate.

“Number one, we started out in a very deep hole, almost an insolvency, and we’ve been able to bring the organization up,” said Dr. Coopwood, “and we’re able to change the culture.”

Coopwood said his top accomplishments include improving the speed and quality of care in the Mid-South’s only Level 1 trauma center, getting the burn unit fully accredited through the American Burn Association, and starting the One Health program which meets the needs of the unhoused beyond just medical care, providing connections to housing, food, even getting a GED.

“We still have work to do to provide for the most vulnerable in our community, the most traumatically injured people in our community. And we still need to build a new facility,” said Dr. Coopwood.

Renovations, seismic retrofitting, and adding new space to the campus could cost upwards of $700 million.

Dr. Coopwood lobbied relentlessly before the Shelby County Commission this year, pushing local lawmakers to approve the money needed to make necessary infrastructure upgrades to the hospital.

Mayor Lee Harris’ administration is tasked with coming up with a funding plan.

For all of his hard work, wisdom, and guidance, Dr. Coopwood was inducted into the Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Fame last week.

“My parents would have been proud to see this day. Amazed to see 10 of his employees and staff make the drive to support him. Thanks, Reggie for making us all shine,” his brother Ronald wrote on social media.

ROH workers posted comments like: “Well deserved! Proud to be an employee under your leadership” and “Congratulations Boss! You are truly paving the way.”

Being named to the Healthcare HOF is a true honor, said Dr. Coopwood, calling it a capstone in a career that still has many challenges ahead.

“We’re excited about our responsibility and every day seek to be able to do it better,” he said, “I’m gracious for the hall of fame, but I don’t feel my work yet is done.”

Dr. Coopwood’s ultimate goal is to build an academic medical center on the ROH campus and partner with the University of Tennessee. Other major cities, like Nashville where he worked for five years before moving to Memphis, have medical schools.

Coopwood said that is a key part of his vision for medical care in the Mid-South.

