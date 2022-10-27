Rain on the way this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny early with some high clouds in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds early with lows near 50. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEEKEND: A low pressure system will arrive Saturday with periods of rain and maybe a few storms by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s. Rain will continue Saturday night and end by Sunday morning. A stray shower is possible Sunday, but it will be dry for most with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s.

HALLOWEEN: It will be partly cloudy Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.