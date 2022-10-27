Pedestrian crtically injured after crash in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the person was struck around 9:10 p.m. at Hacks Cross Road and Waterford Circle.

At least check the pedestrian was in critical condition.

SCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.

