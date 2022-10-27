Advertise with Us
Overturned vehicle causes traffic delay on I-240

A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 eastbound has caused the three leftmost lanes and left shoulder...
A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 eastbound has caused the three leftmost lanes and left shoulder to be blocked. First responders are currently still on the scene tending to an overturned vehicle.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic has been delayed on I-240 eastbound following a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a car being overturned.

First responders are still on the scene at Mile Marker 19.8, just east of the Getwell Road exit.

The three leftmost lanes along with the left shoulder are blocked.

Police say that two people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

