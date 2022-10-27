Overturned vehicle causes traffic delay on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic has been delayed on I-240 eastbound following a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a car being overturned.

First responders are still on the scene at Mile Marker 19.8, just east of the Getwell Road exit.

The three leftmost lanes along with the left shoulder are blocked.

Police say that two people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

