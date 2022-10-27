Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Night Life for Hospice fundraiser to feature Grammy nominee Will Hoge

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist is hosting its 10th annual Night Life for Hospice event on November 3 at Minglewood Hall.

The special concert will raise money for hospice residence and hospice programs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, including end-of-life resources for patients and families.

Senior Director of Hospice and Home Health Brittany Hill joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk more about the role of hospice care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
Memphis Rapper Gives back
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services