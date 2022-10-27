Night Life for Hospice fundraiser to feature Grammy nominee Will Hoge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist is hosting its 10th annual Night Life for Hospice event on November 3 at Minglewood Hall.

The special concert will raise money for hospice residence and hospice programs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, including end-of-life resources for patients and families.

Senior Director of Hospice and Home Health Brittany Hill joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk more about the role of hospice care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.