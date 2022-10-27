‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community.

“My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on Summer Avenue comes after four years of operating, with the group first helping people in 2018.

Last year, the group paid half a million dollars to buy their first space on Summer Avenue and after 12 months of renovations and preparation, they’ll finally be ready to bring the community inside.

The space houses the scooters people can buy to get to work and training space to learn how to operate them.

Here’s how it works. “My City Rides” provides a scooter that people can buy for $90 a month, paid over three years.

You have to be 20 years of age or older, work at least a part-time job, or be in school full time and have a clean driving record.

Once you’re approved to become a “flyer,” you’ll receive training, your scooter and gear that you’ll finance.

Officials say the total cost of buying and renovating the space came out to $3 million.

