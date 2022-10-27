Advertise with Us
MSCS students participate in ‘Read for Record’

Nigel and the Moon was this year's book of choice.
Nigel and the Moon was this year's book of choice.
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools students joined millions of other children and adults around the world to read the same book on the same day. It’s part of an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy.

Nigel and the Moon was this year’s chosen book.

At this year’s Read for the Record event, the theme was “Dreaming Big.” Several students dressed up as their dream occupation.

“What do you want to be when you grow up, a baker?” asked Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

Shelby Oaks Elementary joined schools across the country to celebrate a love for reading. With 48 guest readers dedicating their time to participate in Thursday’s reading with the kids.

“We believe that reading and literacy is very important, and our students want to develop a love for reading,” said Catherine Diezi, Shelby Oaks Elementary Principal.  “To see the experience of our community coming together and joining them and celebrating reading and reading this book with our students. So, for the students to see all of those people coming together to celebrate what they are doing and what they are learning is very significant.”

Among those who read to students, Interim Superintendent Toni’ Williams, Chair of the Shelby County Board of Education Althea Greene, and Deputy Superintendent of Schools and Academic Support Dr. Angela Whitelaw.

The event also featured special selections from the students,  followed by reading time in several classrooms.

Read for Record is something Shelby Oaks Elementary principal Catherine Diez says her students have long waited for.

“We have been asking for this for years and we were finally chosen to be the host school,” Diez said. “We do it anyway at this time every year but for the community to come together, it is very special.”

