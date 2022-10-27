Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week.

Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at the hospital Monday afternoon.

Despite his advances, she was able to get back to the hospital to report the incident. According to the police report, the nurse told officers she wasn’t assaulted but felt intimidated.

MPD asks anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call the North Main Station at 901-636-4099.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Memphis Rapper Gives back
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

City of Memphis
Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet
Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
My City Rides scooter
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
Pedestrian critically injured after crash in southeast Shelby County