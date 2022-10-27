MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week.

Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at the hospital Monday afternoon.

Despite his advances, she was able to get back to the hospital to report the incident. According to the police report, the nurse told officers she wasn’t assaulted but felt intimidated.

MPD asks anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call the North Main Station at 901-636-4099.

