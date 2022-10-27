Advertise with Us
MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser

Tommy Driskell
Tommy Driskell(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser.

According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street

Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to drive to St. Courts Apartments, said police.

MPD said, when they arrived, Driskell took personal items from the victim at gunpoint before running away through the apartment complex.

Driskill has a warrant for his arrest on these charges: aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

