MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser.

According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street

Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to drive to St. Courts Apartments, said police.

MPD said, when they arrived, Driskell took personal items from the victim at gunpoint before running away through the apartment complex.

Driskill has a warrant for his arrest on these charges: aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

