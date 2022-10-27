Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was a domestic dispute at Methodist South.

Police officers and hospital security were able to resolve the situation quickly and no one was injured.

The hospital is fully operational.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.