Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was a domestic dispute at Methodist South.

Police officers and hospital security were able to resolve the situation quickly and no one was injured.

The hospital is fully operational.

