Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers senior forward DeAndre Williams has been named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.

The award is given to the best power forward in college basketball.

The 6′9 senior averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds last season, helping lead the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Williams is one of 20 players making the list.

DeAndre was also named preseason first team All-AAC.

