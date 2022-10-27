Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups.

The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known as the Tailor’s Union, in downtown Memphis.

Thursday will be the first night all four candidates will be in the same space meeting their constituents.

The meet and greet will host Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who’s the latest candidate to announce why he’s qualified to be the city’s next mayor.

Memphis Shelby County School Board Chair Michelle McKissack will be there, along with Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and the current CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young.

All candidates have outlined different priorities if they were to be elected.

Bonner says he plans to address crime in Memphis if elected.

McKissack says she plans to focus on creating better opportunities for children, both after school and while school is not in session.

Turner says he wants to address public safety, jobs and education in Memphis.

Young says he plans to focus on job growth and reducing crime if elected.

Current Mayor Jim Strickland cannot run for re-election.

The Memphis municipal election will take place Oc. 5, 2023.

