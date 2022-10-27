Advertise with Us
Memphis in May says 2023 event will move to ‘modified event site’ in Tom Lee Park

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May International Festival says the festival will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

The status of the festival’s location has been up in the air with construction still ongoing at Tom Lee Park. A formal announcement of the return to Tom Lee Park was made Thursday.

Festival officials say Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland offered a solution to move into a modified event site in Tom Lee Park.

Tom Lee Park renovations won’t be finished by May of next year. However, work will likely be stopped and certain areas closed off.

“Mayor Strickland recognized the cultural value and impressive economic impact that Memphis in May delivers for the city of Memphis, and we are grateful for his personal leadership to ensure the festival’s return to our long-term home,” said Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May 2023 Board Chair.

Memphis In May CEO Jim Holt announced in May that the festival reported record losses in 2022, something he mainly attributed to the events being held at Liberty Park, the former fairgrounds, in Midtown.

In August, Holt said the area to work with will be approximately 40 percent smaller than what they have had in the past. The remodeled park will force MIM to get rid of the Blues Tent at the Beale Street Music Festival.

The official grand opening for the all-new Tom Lee Park is scheduled for the summer of next year.

