Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

File photo of crime scene tape.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments.

MPD says preliminary information indicates the victim and suspect knew each other but no additional suspect information was provided.

Anyone with details on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

