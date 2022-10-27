Man shoots at girlfriend’s ex boyfriend with child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend on Interstate 240 near the Ridgeway exit on Oct. 23, said police.

The affidavit states the former boyfriend was on the way back from completing a custody exchange when he noticed his child’s mother riding on the interstate with them.

After passing his child’s mother, her current boyfriend, 29-year-old Randarrious Salter, drove next to them in a silver Camaro and began shooting the victim’s car, said police.

The victim’s car was struck several times.

According to police, the former boyfriend had his juvenile daughter and mother in the car during the shooting.

Salter is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

