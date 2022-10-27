Advertise with Us
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road

The scene at Getwell and Rhodes
The scene at Getwell and Rhodes(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being carjacked Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say that two male suspects drove off in a black Infiniti bearing Tennessee tags BKQ0728.

If you know the whereabouts of this car or have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

