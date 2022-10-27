Advertise with Us
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location

Huey's was first founded by a local Memphian Allen Gary in 1970. The name Huey's comes from his childhood nickname, Huey.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!

After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday.

This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one location already in Southaven.

Those interested in working for Huey’s Olive Branch can apply online here.

