Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams out 4-6 more weeks due to knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Doc Holliday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Wednesday that forward Ziaire Williams will miss another four to six weeks because of a knee injury.

The second-year Grizzlies forward, who has yet to play this season, is battling right knee soreness brought on by patellar tendinitis.

After averaging 8 points a game during his rookie season, the Grizzlies were counting on Williams to give them good minutes coming off the bench.

With Williams out, the Grizzlies will continue to count on rookies David Roddy and Jake Laravia to pick up the slack.

